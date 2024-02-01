Karan Johar's Son Yash Reviews 'Dadda's' Hairstyle: 'He Needs To Shave His Head'

Karan Johar shared this image. (courtesy: karanjohar)

Attention folks! Karan Johar is back with yet another fun video with his kids Yash and Roohi. This time little Yash has grabbed the internet's attention by making fun of his father's hairstyle. Not only this but the filmmaker's son also expressed his wish to colour his hair blue. KJo on Wednesday, dropped a video of his conversation with Yash on Instagram. It begins with Karan asking Yash, “What do you want to do with your hair, Yash, for your dance performance?” Well, the 6-year-old surely seems to be walking in the footsteps of his father, who is a self-confessed fashion aficionado. Yash was quick to respond, “I want to do spike hair like that and I also want to put on a blue colour.”

Listening to this, a stunned Karan asks, “You want to have a mohawk hairstyle and with blue colour sprayed on that?” As Yash nods and says, “Yeah,” Karan asks, “You want to look like a rockstar?” In all his excitement, Yash says, “Yeah.” Then the filmmaker asks, “Do you think you are a rockstar?” Yash replies, “Not now…”, when KJo interrupts, “Not now but you will be?” After Yash agrees to this, Karan says, “Okay, God forbid I don't know if that will go down well because you can't sing. Don't you think dada sings very well?” Well, wait for Yash's epic reply. Yash didn't shy away from stating, “Dadda does the worst hairstyle.” Stunned KJo repeats his son's words again and adds, “Is that your breaking news?” While agreeing to his statements, Yash claims that as per him the filmmaker must shave his head. Yes, you read that right. Yash continues, “He [dadda] needs to shave his head,” while pointing to a picture. This is when, Karan Johar concludes the clip by saying, “Toodles.”

Sharing the video, Karan Johar wrote, “My hair apparent!” and ended with the hashtag, “Critics at home”. Needless to say, in no time the comments section was flooded with many industry friends of Karan gushing over Yash's cuteness. Huma Qureshi commented, “Adorable…awwww.” Karan Johar's BFF Malaika Arora wrote, “Cutie.” Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor commented, “Too damn cute!!” Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra and TV Star Arjun Bijlani were all hearts. Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wrote, “So cute.” with a red heart emoticon. Ananya Panday's mother Bhavana Pandey commented, “Too cute,” with a handful of laughing emoticons. Fashion designer Sandeep Khosla said, “He is a Rockstar!!!!” Model and Bigg Boss 15 contestant Rajiv Adatia commented, “I love your kids! They are just too cute.” Farah Khan Ali said, “Too too cute. God bless them always.”

Meanwhile, Yash and Roohi were recently spotted at Ektaa Kapoor's son Ravie's birthday party on Friday. The guest list also included Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's younger son Jeh, Raj Kundra-Shilpa Shetty and their daughter Samisha, Tahira Kashyap and her daughter Varushka, Sakshi Tanwar and her kid, Ridhi Dogra, Anita Hassanandani and her son, Neha Dhupia and other celebrities. Read all about it here.

Karan Johar welcomed his twins Yash and Roohi in February 2017 via surrogacy.