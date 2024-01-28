Karan Johar's Cryptic 'This Is Not A Film Announcement' Post Talks About A Debut Actor. Any Guesses ?

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: KaranJohar)

Having a boring Sunday? Fret not, for Karan Johar has a riddle for you. The filmmaker has shared a cryptic film announcement that comes with not one, not two, but a total of 4 puzzles. In his post, KJo wrote, “This is not a film announcement! But it can be...with your help! We have been shooting this intriguing film for the past year, kept it under wraps because not revealing key aspects of the film even to the crew was a decision the debut director took. So here are the broad hints - A) A superstar from the south who has just delivered a pan-India juggernaut! B) A massively loved actress who continues to awe us with her emotional energy on celluloid C) A legacy debut actor who is working tirelessly to find his spot in the sunshine of exceptional talent & combatting the obsession with the N [nepotism] word! But keeping his head down and just working!”

“The film is ready and we will be releasing it soon! Any guesses? If you guess the title & all other details correctly we would love to invite you to watch a glimpse of the film! With love. Team (Film Title),” Karan Johar added.

“Let the guessing begin!!!” read the caption of Karan Johar's Instagram post.

As soon as KJo dropped this post, his fans started flooding the comment section with the most plausible answers. One user said, “PRITHVIRAJ SUKUMARAN, KAJOL AND IBRAHIM ALI KHAN; MOVIE - SARZAMEEN; PLOT - PRITHVIRAJ PLAYS AN INDIAN ARMY OFFICER, KASHMIR BACKDROP.” Another one added, “Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kajol, Ibrahim Ali Khan. Film titled Sarzameen.” “Ram Charan, Kiara Advani and Ibrahim,” read a third comment.

Meanwhile, speaking of Karan Johar and his rich repertoire of films, the filmmaker, in a recent conversation with The Week, was asked about one film that he wished “he had not produced or had produced differently?” To this, Karan Johar picked a film he directed and produced, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. “It is a tough question because I will hurt the person who made it. There are films that were emotional decisions. The only film I wish we had packaged differently was Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. I tried to bring commercial elements like big song sets and massive stars, but it is an intimate film. If I could make this film again, I will correct it,” Karan Johar said.

About the film, KJo further added: “People said I endorsed infidelity through Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, but I said you can't endorse something that's already sold out.”

Up next, Karan Johar will be backing several films such as Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, Mr and Mrs Mahi, Jigra, and Yodha.