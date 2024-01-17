Prithviraj Sukumaran Wasn't At Salaar Success Party But Akhil Akkineni Was. Fans Are Confused

Prabhas and others at the party. (courtesy: X)

Released in December last year, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire has proved to be a humongous box office success. To celebrate the film's triumph, the makers recently hosted a grand party in Bengaluru. Salaar's official page and production house Hombale Films shared a video on Instagram offering a sneak peek into the celebration. While the clip showcased all the fun moments from the party, the comment section was flooded with discussions about two aspects — the absence of Prithviraj Sukumaran, who played the role of Vardharaja Mannaar aka Vardha in Salaar, and the presence of Akhil Akkineni, who did not star in the movie. The video featured a majestic, dimly lit venue that perfectly complemented the movie's theme. The film's director, Prashanth Neel, was captured in the video along with Prabhas and Shruti Haasan, and the cast including Sriya Reddy, Jagpathi Babu, Easwari Rao, Ramachandra Raju, Brahmaji, amongst others. “An evening to cherish and remember! Here's the glimpse into the blockbuster success celebration of #Salaar. Smiles, laughter & good vibes all around,” read the caption of the post.

Coming to the comments, a fan expressed, “Prithvi sir is missing.” Another user inquired, “Where is Prithviraj sir?” A comment remarked, “Deva enjoying without Varada.” While many questioned the whereabouts of Prithviraj, some fans clarified that the star is currently occupied with his work on the film L2: Empuraan, the sequel to his directorial debut, Lucifer.

A segment of fans questioned Akhil Akkineni's presence by writing, “Akhil endhuku vachadandi [Why did Akhil come there?]” Some fans speculated, “Akhil part 2 lo unara [Did Akhil have a cameo in part 2?]” A few expressed amazement and asked, “Is Akhil in the video?”

Although Prithviraj Sukumaran couldn't attend the grand celebration this time, he was part of an intimate party hosted by the makers last week. In the pictures shared on Instagram, Prabhas and Prithviraj can be seen cutting a cake alongside director Prashanth Neel and others. In the caption, the production house, Hombale Films, wrote, “The blockbuster success calls for a BLOCKBUSTER CELEBRATION!”

Salaar clashed with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, which was released a day before the Prabhas film.