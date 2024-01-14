Karan Johar Picks That One Film He Would Have 'Packaged' Differently

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: karanjohar)

Karan Johar is one of the most prolific filmmakers in the country today. “Karan Johar films” may well be a genre of its own with dashing actors, emotional storylines, powerful performances, and a stellar soundtrack. The director also has a near-perfect record when it comes to his films. His directorial debutKuch Kuch Hota Hai in 1998 has gone on to attain cult status, while his latest film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has garnered praise from audiences and critics alike for breaking stereotypes. In a conversation with The Week, Karan Johar – who also heads Dharma Productions – recently opened up about the one film he would have made differently. While he was asked about one film that he wished “he had not produced or had produced differently?” Karan Johar picked a film he directed – Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.

“It is a tough question because I will hurt the person who made it. There are films that were emotional decisions. The only film I wish we had packaged differently was Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. I tried to bring commercial elements like big song sets and massive stars, but it is an intimate film. If I could make this film again, I will correct it,” Karan Johar said. Interestingly, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna can be described as the director's most polarising film, a term scarcely associated with Karan Johar's cinematic works. Addressing the most prominent criticism that was attached to Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, the filmmaker said, “People said I endorsed infidelity through Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, but I said you can't endorse something that's already sold out.”

Speaking about failure and flops, an inevitable part and parcel of the film business, Karan Johar said: “We do a lot of market research screenings, so one gets an indication. I still feel sad, but I have to be there for the lead actor and the filmmaker first. I will survive, but their careers could break…Money comes. One film failing won't change my monetary destiny. Failures have to be followed by successes if you are playing this game…This is something no amount of chanting or therapy can teach you: if you can treat success and failure with the same level of intensity, you will be fine. Resting on your laurels or getting bogged down by failure are both detrimental. If failure happens, analyse it, lament it, but move on. Moving on is critical.”

Karan Johar has also tried his hand at acting in films such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Bombay Velvet and Welcome To New York, among others.