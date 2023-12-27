How Salman Khan Became Karan Johar's 'Perfect Aman' In KKHH With Help From Sister Alvira

KJo posted this photo of Salman. (courtesy: karanjohar)

As Salman Khan celebrates his 58th birthday today, filmmaker Karan Johar shared an extensive post for the superstar. KJo recalled how Salman came onboard as Aman in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. It all began at a party, 25 years ago. Karan Johar wrote, "25 years ago I was at a party lost and confused... A massive movie star came upto me and asked me why I was standing by a corner... I told him I had been to several actors for a part but was politely rejected... The superstars sister is close to me so he graciously said she had spoken highly of my script and that I should meet him the next day to narrate the film to him."

The filmmaker added that even in his "wildest dreams," he had never imagined that he would even get the opportunity of a narration. Kjo added in his post, "I went with a prayer in my heart and a deep desire for a miracle and narrated the first of the film like my life depended on it... He looked at me at the interval point ( by then I was looking like I was at the Sahara desert and water could keep me alive ) kindly offered me water and said I'm on. I was perplexed and said but you are in the second half you haven't heard it? He said, I love your father and my sister will kill me if I don't do this movie and that's how Salman Khan was in KKHH... I am deeply grateful to Alvira and my father's goodwill for making sure I had the perfect Aman and Salman Khan in my debut film."

Karan Johar signed off the post with these words, "Gestures and stories like this just don't happen today! Happy birthday Salman ! So much love and respect for you always...Also 25 years later we will finally have a story to tell again... not saying any more than that. Happy, happy birthday."

Salman Khan and Karan Johar worked together in the 1998 smash hit Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which featured Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji as the three primary characters. Salman Khan starred as Kajol's fiance Aman, who decides to let go the love of his life, in order to reunite Rahul and Anjali (SRK and Kajol).