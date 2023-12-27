Bobby Deol Wishes Salman Khan With A Pic From His Birthday Celebration

Bobby Deol with Salman Khan. (courtesy: iambobbydeol)

Bobby Deol wished Salman Khan on his 58th birthday by sharing a couple of photos from the superstar's birthday celebrations. "Mamu I love you," Bobby Deol captioned the post. Bobby Deol and Salman Khan fondly call each other "mamu". In the comments section of the post, Bobby's brother Sunny Deol dropped heart emoji. Salman Khan and Bobby Deol are co-stars of Race 3. During a Koffee With Karan 8 episode, Bobby Deol opened up about the low phase in his career and how Salman Khan helped him get a role in Race 3. The actor said, "Salman has always been there. He is completely in love with my dad (Dharmendra). The bond they share is just amazing, he has so much respect for him (Dharmendra). He has this obsessive love for my dad and my family. He is one guy who has got no insecurity."

Check out Bobby Deol's post here:

In terms of work, Salman Khan had two releases this year. He first starred in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Bhumika Chawla, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Vijender Singh, Raghav Juyal and Jassie Gill. The film was directed by Farhad Samji. His second release of the year was Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

The actor also made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan earlier this year. Salman Khan also returned as the host for the 17th season of the TV realty show Bigg Boss. He had also announced the second installment of Bajrangi Bahaijaan. The actor will also be seen in Kick 2.