Koffee With Karan 8: Bobby Deol On How Salman Khan Helped Him With Race 3 - 'I Got A Phone Call...'

The second episode of Koffee With Karan 8 introduced us to the “Dhamakedaar Deols”. As Karan Johar mentioned, the episode served — “A Sunny side up and a dash of Bobby with your koffee”. Too good, KJo, too good. From talking about Sunny Deol's blockbuster comeback with Gadar 2 to their unshakable brotherhood, the Deol special episode was amazing. During the show, Bobby Deol opened up about the low phase in his career and how Salman Khan helped him get a role in Race 3. The actor said, “Salman [Khan] has always been there. He is completely in love with my dad [Dharmendra]. The bond they share is just amazing, he [Salman Khan] has so much respect for him [Dharmendra]. He has this obsessive love for my dad and my family. He is one guy who has got no insecurity.”

Bobby Deol also spoke about how he landed the role of Yash in Salman Khan's Race 3. He added, “One day Salman [Khan] told me 'Dekh jab mera career thik nahi chal raha tha, main tere bhai ke peeth pad chad gaya tha, main aage badha, main Sanjay Dutt ke peeth par chad gaya, main aage badha.' [When my career was struggling I climbed on your brother's back [Sunny Deol] and Sanjay Dutt's back to move forward]”. FYI: Bobby Deol and Salman Khan fondly call each other “mamu”. Bobby Deol added, “Toh maine usko bola 'Mamu, toh mujhe tere peeth par chadhne de na' [So I told him 'Mamu let me climb on your back'].”

Bobby Deol concluded by saying, “So then he [Salman Khan] remembered that and after a couple of years I got a phone call from him and he said 'Mamu shirt utarega?' I said, 'Haan mamu main kuch bhi karunga'. So, that's how I got Race. [Mamu, will you take your shirt off? I said, ‘Mamu I will do anything]'”

Bobby Deol also confessed that during the rough patch in his career, he started self-pitying himself and resorted to drinking. He said, “I started self-pitying myself. I just took on drinking a lot. I was sitting at home and used to keep cursing and saying, why don't people take me? I am good then why don't they want to work with me?”

Meanwhile, Bobby Deol also revealed that he is part of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's directorial debut. Talking about his “relationship” with SRK and Gauri Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment, Bobby Deol said, “I think I have a relationship with Red Chillies. First I did Class of 83', now Aryan's show and then I also did Love Hostel. I think they've always given me good stuff.”

Bobby Deol is awaiting the release of Animal, which will hit the theatres on December 1.