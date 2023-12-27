Salman Khan Celebrates Birthday With Niece Ayat. Watch

Salman Khan with niece Ayat.

Salman Khan returned to Mumbai just in time for his birthday. The actor, who turned 58 today, shares his birthday with niece Ayat (daughter of Arpita and Aayush Sharma). In a viral video from the celebrations, Salman Khan can be seen feeding his niece a piece of cake. Salman and Ayat celebrate their birthdays together every year and they did it this year as well. The video also features Arpita Khan Sharma, husband Aayush Sharma, Arbaaz Khan and his son Arhaan.

Meanwhile, Salman's Race 3 co-star Bobby Deol shared an inside photo from the party on Instagram and he wrote, "Mamu I love you."

Arpita married Aayush Sharma in Hyderabad in 2014. Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma welcomed son Ahil in 2016 while their daughter Ayat was born in December 2019. Aayush Sharma stepped into Bollywood with the 2018 film LoveYatri, co-starring Warina Hussain, which was produced by Salman Khan. He co-starred with Salman in Antim: The Final Truth, which was directed by Mahesh Manjrekar.

On the work front, Salman Khan had two releases this year - He first starred in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Bhumika Chawla, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Vijender Singh, Raghav Juyal and Jassie Gill. The film was directed by Farhad Samji. His second release of the year was Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film was directed by Maneesh Sharma. The actor also made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan earlier this year. Salman Khan also returned as the host for the 17th season of the TV realty show Bigg Boss.