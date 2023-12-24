Umang 2023: Salman Khan Shares A Warm Hug With Usha Uthup

Still from a video posted on X. (courtesy: @jerseyno27)

Mumbai Police's annual event Umang, which was held on Saturday night, was a star-studded affair. Bollywood biggies like Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor turned up at the gala. A video of the event, featuring superstar Salman Khan, has gone viral on social media platforms. In the video, Usha Uthup can be seen sitting on a chair. When Salman spots the legendary singer, he bows down to greet her and they share a warm hug. Both exchange a few words, with Salman holding her hands. Usha Uthup has sung many iconic tracks such as One Two Cha Cha Cha, Koi Yaha Nache Nache and Doston Se Pyar Kiya.

A few days ago, at film producer Anand Pandit's 60th birthday party, another video of Salman Khan went viral. The video features Salman Khan hugging megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan. Salman Khan has acted with Amitabh Bachchan in movies such as Baghban, God Tussi Great Ho and Baabul. Salman Khan once dated Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is now married to Abhishek Bachchan.

Salman Khan had two big releases this year. He started the year with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which was directed by Farhad Samji. The film also starred Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Bhumika Chawla, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Raghav Juyal in key roles. His next film was Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The latest instalment of the successful Tiger franchise was directed by Maneesh Sharma. Salman Khan also made a guest appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan.

Not limiting himself to the big screen, Salman Khan returned as the charismatic host for the 17th season of the TV reality show, Bigg Boss.

The actor thrilled fans by announcing the second instalment of Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Salman Khan will also be seen in Kick 2.