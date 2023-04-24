Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Collection Day 3: Salman Khan Powers 'Big, Fat Total'

Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Salman Khan's Eid offering Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan earned a "big, fat total" in its first three days since releasing last Friday, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Despite middling to poor reviews, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan made over Rs 68 crore at the end of its first weekend, powered by its lead actor. Sunday's contribution to ticket sales totalled Rs 26.61 crore. Weekend earnings – over Rs 25 crore on Saturday and over Rs 26 crore on Sunday - showed a spike from the film's opening day collection of Rs 15.81 crore and much of the growth came from mass circuits.

The real box office test for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan begins today, according to Taran Adarsh.

"Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan packs a solid total in its opening weekend…Salman Khan's star power + Eid festivities ensured House Full boards across many properties on Saturday and Sunday. Friday Rs 15.81 cr, Saturday Rs 25.75 cr, Sunday Rs 26.61 cr. Total: Rs 68.17 cr. India biz. The jump on Saturday and Sunday - in mass circuits specifically - has contributed to a big, fat total. In fact, a major chunk of revenue has come from this sector, which is a good sign since many films were struggling to stay afloat in mass pockets this year. The real test for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan starts today [Monday]. It's a wait and watch situation right now," Taran Adarsh tweeted. He also shared a percentage comparison of the growth in the film's daily earnings.

#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan packs a solid total in its opening weekend… #SalmanKhan's star power + #Eid festivities ensured #HouseFull boards across many properties on Sat and Sun… Fri 15.81 cr, Sat 25.75 cr, Sun 26.61 cr. Total: ₹ 68.17 cr. #India biz.



The jump on Sat and Sun - in… pic.twitter.com/pq551jXhrz — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 24, 2023

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan stars Salman Khan as the bhai and jaan of the title with Pooja Hegde as his love interest. Venkatesh Daggubati plays a pivotal role and the cast also includes Jagapathi Babu, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Vijender Singh and Bhumika Chawla. Ram Charan makes a special appearance in the song Yentamma.