Full House At Umang 2023: Shah Rukh-Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone And Others

SRK, Salman Khan and Deepika Padukone at Umang 2023

The Mumbai Police annual event Umang was held on Saturday night and was attended by some of the biggest names in film fraternity. From the Khans, Kapoors to the Deols, it was a full house. Shah Rukh Khan, whose third film of the year Dunki hit the theatres earlier this week, was seen arriving at the event in a black suit. Besides Shah Rukh Khan, Tiger 3 star Salman Khan was also spotted at the event as he posed for pictures on the red carpet. Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt were also part of the evening as they were pictured in their party best. Deepika Padukone went full desi in a gorgeous blue saree while Alia Bhatt kept her look simple yet elegant in a floral ensemble.

See some pictures from last night:

Adding glamour to the event were also Bollywood actressses Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Tamannaah, Kriti Sanon and Bhumi Pednekar.

See how the actresses looked last night:

Others at the event were Tabu, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Mrunal Thakur, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Arbaaz Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene, Nora Fatehi, Raveena Tandon, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, John Abraham, Jackie Shroff, Kartik Aaryan and Vaani Kapur among others.