12 Years Of Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna: Karan Johar, Preity Zinta And Farah Khan Share Fond Memories

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna clocked 12 years on Saturday and Karan Johar and Preity Zinta are reliving the old days by sharing throwback pictures on social media. While Preity Zinta believes that the film perfectly showcased the "dynamics of marriage," Karan Johar considers the film to be really special and said that the film would have been "better understood" better if it were made in 2018. Karan Johar also mentioned that Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna comprised his "dream cast" and tweeted: "A film that will always remain special to me! Had polarised responses but is discussed and probably understood better today! My dream cast." Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna starred Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji and Preity Zinta. The film resonates with today's generation through its iconic songs such as Mitwa, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and Where's The Party Tonight? among others.

Meanwhile, Preity Zinta also shared a throwback picture from the sets of the film. Preity, who played the role of Rhea Saran, Shah Rukh Khan's on-screen wife in the film, wrote: "Remembering Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna today - A film that broke my heart and marriage on celluloid. It had some of the best written scenes, performances and music. A film ahead of its times that showed the different dynamics of marriage and the difficult choice career women have to face in order to juggle domestic and professional fronts."

Farah Khan, who choreographed the songs in the film, chanced upon an old photograph from the sets of Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and shared it on social media. She wrote: "Mother of all throwbacks. What were we doing? Thank god we didn't make Shah Rukh and Rani do this in the song. To many more crazy shoots."

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna is a 2006 film directed by Karan Johar. The film gained popularity for its impressive ensemble cast and its iconic songs. The film showcased different facets of modern day relationships.