Karan Johar, Tabu, Farah Khan In Throwback Pic. Seen yet?

Karan Johar, Farah Khan and Tabu in a throwback photo (Courtesy: farahkhankunder

Highlights "Some flashback this is," wrote Farah Khan "Oh god! Look at me," commented Karan Johar on the pic Farah Khan shared the million dollar photo on Instagram

Farah Khan delighted everyone by sharing a wonderful photo from her archives. The photo shared by the 53-year-old director-choreographer features Karan Johar, Tabu and herself. The candid photograph dates back to the nineties' and Farah captioned the photo: "Some flashback this is!! Tabu clearly not liking Karan Johar in this avatar and I was trying to make velvet rock in the 90s." Soon after, Farah shared the photo on Instagram; Karan commented on the photo and said: "Oh god! Look at me! I am looking like.." One of the comments on the photo read: "Karan Johar, I think you were fabulous even then." "Beautiful people in one place," read another comment. Here's the photo shared by Farah Khan:

Farah Khan and Karan Johar are part of a close-knit friend circle, which also includes Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan. Farah has been the choreographer for many of Karan's directorial projects. She has been the choreographer for < I>Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and Student Of The Year.

Meanwhile, Farah Khan recently choreographed a song from Dhadak- Zingaat - which has been produced by Karan Johar. Zingaat is a revamped version of a Marathi song from Sairat by the same name. Farak Khan shared a post about Zingaat and said: "Worth coming out of choreographic retirement for." Before Zingaat, Farah had choreographed Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in Dilwale song Gerua (2015). She also joined the Veere Di Wedding team for the track Tareefan.

Last month, Farah was vacationing with her children, Czar, Diva and Anya. She was treating her Instafam with photos from her vacation. Take a look at the vacation photo here:

Advertisement

Farah Khan started off her career as a choreographer in 1992 film Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander. She made her debut as a director with 2004's Main Hoon Na, which featured Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen Zayed Khan and Amrita Rao. She is married to director Shirish Kunder.