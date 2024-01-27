In Pics: Kareena Kapoor's Son Jeh, Karan Johar's Kids Yash-Roohi And Others At Ektaa Kapoor's Son Ravie's Birthday Party

Yash-Roohi, Jeh at the party.

Ahead of son Ravie's 5th birthday, Ektaa Kapoor hosted a lavish party on Friday evening. The guest list included Karan Johar's kids Yash-Roohi, Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's younger son Jeh, Raj Kundra-Shilpa Shetty and their daughter Samisha, Tahira Kashyap and her daughter Varushka, Anita Hassanandani and her son, Sakshi Tanwar and her kid, Ridhi Dogra, Neha Dhupia and other celebrities. For the occasion, Ektaa Kapoor chose a printed pant suit. Ektaa's brother Tusshar Kapoor turned up in a black t-shirt. Ektaa's father and Ravie's grandfather Jeetendra wore a mustard-coloured jacket over a white kurta. The easy-breezy birthday party appeared to be a lot of fun. Here are some of the pictures from the evening:

Neha Dhupia, sans her kids, was spotted at the party. Shabir Ahluwalia and Kanchi Kaul also attended the party with their kids.

Here's an adorable picture where Ektaa can be seen holding her son on her lap.

Ektaa Kapoor shared a reel featuring moments from Ravie's growing-up years on her social media feed. The reel captures Ravie's moments with Ektaa, Tusshar, Jeetendra and Tusshar's son Lakshya. She wrote in the caption, "When you were born I was! Love you the most my sunshine." Take a look:

Ekta Kapoor welcomed her son Ravie on January 27, 2019, via surrogacy. Ekta Kapoor, daughter of actor Jeetendra, is the joint managing director and creative head of Balaji Telefilms Limited, which has produced many films and television shows. She is best known for producing TV series such as Pavitra Rishta, Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Naagin, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki and of course Kyunkii...Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.