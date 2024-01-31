Filmfare Awards 2024: Orry, Ayushmann Khurrana And Karan Johar Danced To Jamal Kudu

Orry with KJo and Ayushmann. (courtesy: orry)

At the 69th Filmfare Awards, Orhan Awatramani aka Orry had the time of his life. Orry shared glimpses from his Filmfare diaries on his Instagram profile and it is all kinds of fun. The first click in the post is a picture of Orry and bestie Janhvi Kapoor posing together. The second slide features some more selfies of Janhvi Kapoor and Orry. The third slide features Janhvi Kapoor and Maniesh Paul chatting with Orry. Not to mention picture-perfect moments with Kareena Kapoor. Next in the slide was a dance performance by Janhvi Kapoor. The best one, however, happens to be the candid picture of Orry with Ayushmann Khurrana and Karan Johar. The trio danced to the track Jamal Kudu. "So many firsts," Janhvi Kapoor commented on the post

Orry captioned the post, "Out of the darkness and into the sun, but I won't forget the ones that I once loved." Check out the photos from Orry's time at the Filmfare Awards:

Orry made his Koffee With Karan 8 debut this year. On Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8, Orry spoke about his brand strategy of his "downfall, comeback," about his 3 doppelgangers and a lot more. Posting pictures from the sets of the show, he wrote, "Koffee w/ Orry."

About this year's Filmfare Awards, 12th Fail won big, including Best Film, Best Director for Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Best Actor in the Critics category for Vikrant Massey. Ranbir Kapoor received the Best Actor (Popular) Award for his role in Animal, while Alia Bhatt won Best Actress (Popular) for her performance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Shefali Shah won Best Actress (Critics) for Three Of Us.