Can You Spot The Real Orry In This Throwback Pic?

Orry with his look-alike in a throwback pic. (courtesy: OrryCommunity)

Orry, who made a big reveal on the last episode of Koffee With Karan 8 that he has three doppelgangers, has been trending on social media. Fan pages dedicated to Orry shared throwback pictures in which Orry can be seen with his look-alike. In the first collage picture, Orry and his look-alike can be seen smiling. In another picture, Orry and his doppleganger can be seen with Radhika Merchant, fiance of Anant Ambani. The fan page captioned the pictures, "Double Trouble! Orry poses with his doppelganger, causing heads to turn and jaws to drop. Can you spot the real Orry?" Take a look:

Orry revealed that he sends dopplegangers to events to fill up his absence. Explaining the scenario, he said on Koffee With Karan 8, "So, we do have the lookalikes that have to be sent out to hold the fort until I arrive. So, there will be an Orry lookalike who'll be at the event, and you'll think it's me for the first 20 minutes, till I actually get from Nariman Point to BKC... We all wear the same outfits, we have the same look. They just won't talk, because the minute they talk, it goes away."

"I have three silent doppelgangers. They have to be sent out to hold base until I arrive. They pose and dress like me but they don't talk," he added.

Sharing how it all began, Orry revealed, "I was in London one day and someone's like, Orry your photos from Bastian were so cute last night. I am like what pictures? I am not even in the city. And then I open Instagram and there is some boy posing like this is me." What happened next? Orry hired the person. He said, "I need to be in Mumbai while I am... I was like, you are hired. And just like that... One is a friend actually. He is an actual friend who just fills in when he has to."

Orry has become the social media sensation as he is often spotted partying with star kids like Khushi Kapoor, Nysa Devgan, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan and others.