Koffee With Karan 8 Promo: Orry's Big Reveal - 'I'm Dating 5. I'm A Cheater'

Orry on the show. (courtesy: KaranJohar)

Koffee With Karan 8 has reached its final leg - the show will wrap up with social media influencers and content creators delivering their verdict on this season. The promo of the finale episode is out now and expect some fun, roasting and loads of Orry moments. Orry, who has been trending on social media since last year for being the limelight of every Bollywood party, will mark his presence on the Koffee couch. In the promo, Orry can be seen dressed up in a blingy blue outfit. He can be heard saying, "You're making memes and I'm making money." Karan Johar can be heard asking him, "Is Orry single?" To this, Orry replies, "I have 5." Taking a cue from his words, KJo says, "You are dating 5 people?" Wait for Orry's big reveal - "I'm cheating. I'm a cheater. Orry is a cheater (He literally rhymed it)." Karan Johar quips, "You're a liver and now you're a cheater."

Orry also revealed on Koffee With Karan 8 that he has a "relevance room" and he calls a few people (he didn't specify) "minions". Apart from Orry, social media influencers Kusha Kapila, Danish Sait, Tanmay Bhat and Sumukhi Suresh will be a part of the finale episode.

Sharing the promo on his Instagram feed, Karan Johar wrote, "This season was wholesome with a whole lot of fire too. Wrapping it up with our special jury who are NOT holding back to give their brew on the kouch." Take a look at the post here:

For context, Orry trended a great deal after he said in an interview, "You go for a job, you are a jobber. You paint, you are a painter. I am living, I am a liver. Yeah, I am a liver." His statement invited memes on the Internet. Here's the short clip of Orry's interview:

Orry - I live therefore Im a "Liver" 😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/q0ZH4jhiF6 — Rosy (@rose_k01) November 22, 2023

Orry became a topic of conversation on the episode in which Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday shared the couch. Karan Johar wanted Sara to tell the world who Orhan Awatramani aka Orry is. KJo said, "Now, that we are bringing up Orry, can you just tell the world who he is?" To this, Sara replied, "Orry? Who doesn't know who Orry is?" Ananya interrupted, "Someone didn't know that. Then I tried to explain what Orry is. And, he told me. I forgot the line. It was something like 'Loved, but misunderstood'. I think he's going by that now." KJo, who looked dissatisfied, added, "No, but that's what you call a phenomenon, not a person. But that's another profession. What do you do? I am misunderstood and loved by misunderstood. But there is also a job people have. What is his job?" Sara replied, "I think, he's like a really funny person. Yeah, he has great energy." Ananya added, "He dresses well. He is good with captions."

As Karan Johar wasn't satisfied with the replies, he asked Sara and Ananya, "You still haven't told me what he does." Ananya was like "not sure, Karan, about the answer." To KJo's question, Ananya said, "He does a lot. He works for himself." Then Sara added, "Yeah. I saw a video of him saying that he works on himself and he goes to the gym and has massages. He does Pilates."

Orry is often spotted partying with Bollywood celebrities and star kids including Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Nysa Devgan, Ananya Panday and others. This season of Koffee With Karan hosted celebs like Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt-Kareena Kapoor, Kajol-Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan-Sharmila Tagore, to name a few.