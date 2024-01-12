Inside Party Pics Of Orry With Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur And Others

Orry shared this image. (courtesy: Orry)

New day, new pictures from Orry's party. Orry recently shared pictures with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shanaya Kapoor, Rysa Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The party was hosted to celebrate the birthday of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan director Arjun Varain Singh and actor Hitaali. Needless to say, everyone was dressed up in their party best. Suhana Khan wore a floral dress and she looked pretty as ever. Ananya Panday added some bling and retro vibes with her OOTN. She was dressed in a blue ensemble and wore a matching blue hairband as well. Ananya Panday's rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur twinned in blue shirt and was all smiles. Siddhant Chaturvedi wore a black shirt. Ananya Panday's sister Rysa was also present at the party. Shanaya Kapoor looked gorgeous as ever. Take a look:

Orry, who has become a regular face in Bollywood parties and events, was spotted at Nandita Mahtani's fashion event as well a couple of days back. The event was attended by Ananya Panday's mom Bhavana Pandey along with her younger daughter Rysa and bffs Neelam Kothari and Seema Sajdeh. Sharing some inside pictures from the event with her friends, actor Fardeen Khan and Orry, Bhavana wrote, "20 years back I wore a @nanditamahtanilabel for the first time when I was pregnant with rysa and now attending @nanditamahtani show with her and both of us wearing your designs !!! This is special !!! Congratulations N love and bestest wishes always." Take a look:

Suhana Khan, daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and interior decorator Gauri Khan, made her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's adaptation of The Archies. Suhana Khan was also named as one of the four new brand ambassadors of the cosmetic giant Maybelline. She was recently named as one of the brand ambassadors of the beauty platform Tira as well.

Ananya Panday was last seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Ananya Panday has featured in films like Pati Patni Aur Woh, Khaali Peeli, Gehraiyaan, Student Of The Year 2 and Liger.