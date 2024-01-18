Koffee With Karan 8: Fun Fact - Orry Has 3 Doppelgangers: 'They Pose And Dress Like Me But Don't Talk'

Orry on Koffee With Karan 8. (courtesy: orry1)

Let's just say that some tea was spilled on the finale of the 8th season of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan. It began when Karan Johar invited Orhan Awatramani aka Orry aka "Liver" to his show and asked some obvious and some not-so-obvious questions. Orry made sure there were no-filters in his Koffee session. One of his big reveals was that he is dating 5 people. Another big secret - he has 3 doppelgangers, which pretty much explains him being omnipresent at almost all the events. "You mentioned doppelgangers, are there many more that look like you," asked Karan Johar. Orry replied, "So, you made a statement right now saying Orry is here, Orry is there, he is everywhere. I am everywhere."

The Internet sensation added, "I am everywhere and I take great pride in being Orry the omnipresent. But sometimes, people forget that I'm not actually a mystical creature and I can't actually be everywhere."

Orry explained that his lookalikes often fill in for him at events during his absence. He said, "So, we do have the lookalikes that have to be sent out to hold the fort until I arrive. So, there will be an Orry lookalike who'll be at the event, and you'll think it's me for the first 20 minutes, till I actually get from Nariman Point to BKC... We all wear the same outfits, we have the same look. They just won't talk, because the minute they talk, it goes away."

"I have three silent doppelgangers. They have to be sent out to hold base until I arrive. They pose and dress like me but they don't talk," he added.

A curious Karan Johar asked Orry, "So you have silent doppelgangers, they get clicked and then you come to replace them when they need to open their mouth." Orry's response was affirmative.

Sharing how it all began, Orry revealed, "I was in London one day and someone's like, Orry your photos from Bastian were so cute last night. I am like what pictures? I am not even in the city. And then I open Instagram and there is some boy posing like this is me." What happened next? Orry hired the person. He said, "I need to be in Mumbai while I am... I was like, you are hired. And just like that... One is a friend actually. He is an actual friend who just fills in when he has to. "