Koffee With Karan 8: Orry Decodes His Brand Strategy - 'Planning My Own Downfall'

Orry on Koffee With Karan 8. (courtesy: orry1)

At the season finale of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8, we did not see a lot of things coming, especially Orhan Awatramani aka Orry decoding his brand strategy that includes his "digital demise" and "comeback" (his words). Welcoming Orry on the show, Karan Johar described him as the "man of the moment. The new generation's liver." The last episode of the season was attended by content creators and comedians and so KJo's guest Orry decoded his brand strategy, which veered from flamboyant to outrageous to outright shocking. Here are some bits from Orry's brand strategy:

"You Make Memes, I Make Money" - Who Won?

Trolls and memes have got nothing on Mr Awatramani. When asked how the constant online trolling affects him, Orry replied, "If I don't know you and you are talking s**t about me, I won and I have taken your shade and turned into a parade. So, you are laughing at me and I made money of it. I won. You're making memes, I am making money. Who is the success story here?"

It's Orry's World, We Are Just Living In It

So what does Orry do, when someone makes a parody of him? His Answer: "When someone makes Reel parody of me, I screen it at home and I will host my friends and we will watch it together like a little movie. I will send you a thank you letter to the memers (sic). And I will send them gifts and I am like, do it again, do it again." The show's host Karan Johar asked Orry, "Is there a fear that this is your 15 minutes of fame?" He replied, "I am not an actor so I consider my life the movie I am acting in."

Downfall: Coming Soon

Orry said that he and his team, which he refers to as his "minions" are planning something of a "downfall" for him. He explained, "When you see me on paparazzi pages and on screen, that's the story I'm telling and I spend the whole day reading morning to night I am in the comments section reading every review of my images. And everyone's like, Oh his 15 minutes will end, he's going to vanish, just wait. The fame's getting to his head. Yes, the fame is getting to my head, yes, I have an attitude problem now. I think I am better than everyone but I am planning my own downfall now. The time has come, anything that goes up, goes down. The brightest star burn out the fastest."

"Digital Demise." Wait, What?

Orry, who refers to his office as the "relevance room," said that his team is planning a "digital demise." He told Karan Johar, "In my relevance room, all my minions come up with ideas and we have mood boards and chalkboards and and they pitch ideas on how to keep me relevant and that is how I stay in the news. This is a a hustle. Its like Hunger Games. Its a full time job. In the Orry room, we are planning my demise, my digital demise. The Orry-ians wants to see me fall. Very soon. We're waiting for the right idea and then the 15 minutes will be up. Then we will plan a comeback. My fall is coming. In a movie, every lead actor has a fall and they have to have a comeback. Before anyone can plan it (digital demise) I am planning it." Ok, then.