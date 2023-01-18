Karan Johar Sums Up Parenthood In Adorable Post With Yash, Roohi: 'An Explosion Of Every Emotion'

KJo with kids Yash and Roohi. (courtesy: karanjohar)

Karan Johar's latest Instagram entry is the definition of adorable. The filmmaker shared picture-perfect moments with son Yash and daughter Roohi in an Instagram post on Wednesday evening. Karan Johar summed up the essence of parenthood in the post and wrote: "Being a parent is not an emotion... It's an explosion of every emotion you may have experienced.... Words are not the best way to describe the feeling of being a parent... If only cuddles had a language of their own." Thanking photographed Ishaan Nair for the pictures, Karan Johar wrote: "Thank you for shooting these precious images."

Karan Johar welcomed Yash and Roohi via surrogacy in the year 2017. The filmmaker also launched a picture book for kids titled The Big Thoughts Of Little Luv, which was inspired by his experiences as a parent.

See Karan Johar's post here:

Karan Johar's kids Yash and Rooi frequently feature on his Instagram profile and it is a sheer delight every time that happens. Here are some of the many adorable videos. Happy watching, toodles.

On the work front, Karan Johar will soon make an action film. He is also directing Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. He was also seen judging the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10. Karan Johar's Dharma Productions has a bunch of upcoming films lined-up including Yodha. The recent releases include Jug Jugg Jeeyo , Liger, Brahmastra, Govinda Naam Mera.

Karan Johar is best known for directing films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, to name a few. He is often seen judging reality shows as well. Karan Johar is returning to direction after many years with the film. His last directorial project was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, starring Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor. The film released in 2016.