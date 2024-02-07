Rani Mukerji, Alia Bhatt Spotted Arriving At Karan Johar's House For Yash-Roohi's Birthday

Alia Bhatt, Rani Mukerji pictured by the lensmen

Rani Mukerji, Alia Bhatt were pictured from inside their cars as they arrived at Karan Johar's house on Wednesday night. Rani Mukerji, a dear friend of Karan Johar, wore a printed green outfit and she added a dash of style with her black shades. Alia Bhatt was also pictured by the lensmen stationed outside. Karan Johar's kids Yash and Roohi turned 7 years old today. Ahead of their birthday, Karan Johar hosted a lavish party on last Saturday. Shilpa Shetty attended the party with her kids Viaan and Samisha. Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Neha Dhupia along with her husband Angad Bedi and kids, Tahira Kashyap and many other celebrities attended the celebartions. Take a look:

ICYMI, here's a video of the celebrities arriving and exiting the birthday party of Yash and Roohi.

The theme of the birthday party was inspired by Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. Sharing pictures with kids Yash Roohi and his mother Roohi Johar, KJo wrote, "Happiest birthday to the brightest sunshines (x2) of my life! My life is forever changed, for the best with you two coming into it with your goofy and adorable laughs, unadulterated sass towards me and of course - an abundance of love to give to the world! Never change...grow up but never change! And thank you to my mom, who is forever the strength of our family...and being a mother figure to Yash and Roohi! Love you forever mom." Take a look:

Sharing an inside video from the celebrations, Karan Johar wrote in the caption, "Roohi & Yash in their chocolate factory!!! Filled with an abundance of love, laughs, celebration and pure gratitude. They truly grow up faster than you can ever imagine and comprehend.... Big big bigggg thank you to @meghakulchandani (@the.popcorn.company) who just make a dreamland out of everything - it's always such a pleasure to work with them...absolute best!" Take a look:

On the work front, Karan Johar will soon make an action film. He returned to the director's chair with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kaahani last year. The film was a box office hit.