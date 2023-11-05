Watch: Ranbir Kapoor Sings Channa Mereya On Stage With Singer Arijit Singh

Ranbir Kapoor and Arijit Singh at a concert. (Courtesy: _ranbir_kapoor_universe)

Fans attending Arijit Singh's concert in Chandigarh on Saturday were left pleasantly surprised when the singer was joined by none other than Ranbir Kapoor on stage. The actor, who is at present, gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Animal, was in Chandigarh for the film's promotions when he decided to surprise his fans at the concert. In a number of videos shared by a fan account, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen making a stunning entry on stage as Arijit Singh can be heard singing the romantic track Satranga from his film Animal. Ranbir Kapoor is also seen touching Arijit Singh's feet and greeting him with a warm hug. Our favourite moment is however when Ranbir Kapoor sang the iconic song Channa Mereya with Arijit on stage. For the unversed, Channa Mereya is a song from the 2016 Karan Johar directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma in lead roles.

This is the video we are talking about:

Now, take a look at the precious moment shared by Arijit and Ranbir as the actor kneels in front of the singer on stage.

Besides Satranga and Channa Mereya, Arijit Singh also performed other iconic songs of the actor like Rasiya from Bhrahmastra and Kabira from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Take a look at some other videos from the concert:

The makers of Animal released the film's second song titled Satranga last week. The video begins with Ranbir Kapoor's character and his love interest Rashmika Mandanna celebrating Karwa Chauth together. The track has been sung by Arijit Singh. The music director for the song is Shreyas Puarnik and the lyrics are by Siddharth-Garima. Check out the song Satranga here:

Earlier, Animal was slated to release on August 11 this year and it would have clashed with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's OMG 2. However, the makers shifted the film's release date to December this year. Gadar 2 was a smash hit at the box office, while OMG 2 was moderately successful.

Directed by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, other than Ranbir Kapoor, Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles.