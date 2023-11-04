Alia Bhatt On Revealing Raha's Face: 'If The Cameras Were Not Rolling, Would Put A Giant Image Of Her'

Alia shared this image. (Courtesy: AliaBhatt)

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha is to turn a year this month. Alia Bhatt shared about her motherhood experiences on different occasions. However, the couple haven't revealed the child's face in public yet. Asked about protecting the child from the glares of media, Alia Bhatt said to The Hindustan Times, "I don't want it to seem like I am hiding my daughter. I am proud of her. If the cameras were not rolling right now, I would put a giant image of her on the screen. I love her. I am proud of our baby. But we are new parents. We don't know how we feel about her face splashed out all over the internet, she's barely a year old." However, Alia assured the fact that she will reveal her baby's face when she'll be comfortable with the idea.

Alia and Ranbir welcomed their daughter last year. Sharing the news on Instagram, Alia wrote, "The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings...Raha, in its purest form means divine pathin Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief,in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun." Take a look at the post:

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir have been making appearances together. They recently attended Shah Rukh Khan's birthday bash. Karisma Kapoor shared a blockbuster picture in which Alia can be seen hugging Ranbir. Karisma wrote in the caption, "Making memories with our friends and family." Take a look:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor set couple goals as they were twinning in royal blue outfits at the opening ceremony of 141st International Olympic Committee (IOC) session at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). Alia Bhatt wore a royal blue salwar suit. She kept her hair tied in a bun. She completed her look with a bindi, chandwalis. Ranbir Kapoor wore a blue sherwani. The couple posed for the shutterbugs hand-in-hand. Take a look:

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is acting and producing the action film Jigra. Next up for her is a period drama titled Baiju Bawra which will also star Ranveer Singh. Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for Animal. The film also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.