Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Twin At The Opening Ceremony Of 141st International Olympic Committee Session

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor set couple goals as they can be seen twinning in royal blue outfits at the opening ceremony of 141st International Olympic Committee (IOC) session at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) on Saturday in Mumbai. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the session today. Alia Bhatt wore a royal blue salwar suit. She kept her hair tied in a bun. She completed her look with a bindi, chandwalis. Ranbir Kapoor wore a blue sherwani. The couple posed for the shutterbugs with hand-in-hand. Take a look at the pictures here:

A week back, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt attended the Indian Super League match in Mumbai. Nita Ambani and International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach also attended the Indian Super League (ISL) Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blaster football match held on Sunday. The couple were greeted by Nita Ambani, the Chairperson of Football Sports Development Limited which organises ISL. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor, who is the co-owner of the Indian Super League franchise Mumbai City FC, marked his presence at the sports event to support his team. Ranbir Kapoor opted for a black jersey with the number eight printed on the back along with his initials. He paired it with black, cargo-style pants and a matching black cap. Ranbir Kapoor's plus one at the event was his wife Alia Bhatt, who was pictured in a blue jersey.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is acting and producing the action film Jigra. Next up for her is a period drama titled Baiju Bawra which will also star Ranveer Singh. Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for Animal. The film also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. Animal will be released in theatres on December 1.

For the unversed, The IOC Session, held at least once every year, is the general meeting of the members of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Important decisions regarding host cities for upcoming events, inclusion or exclusion of sports and federations and changes in the Olympic Charter are made at the IOC Sessions. These sessions are the IOC's supreme organ and decisions made at these meetings are final.