Shah Rukh Khan's Comment On Suhana's Saree Pic: 'Did You Tie It Yourself'

Suhana Khan shared this image. (courtesy: suhanakhan2)

Suhana Khan recently shared a picture of herself on her Instagram handle. The picture was of Suhana's look from Bhumi Pednekar's Diwali party on Friday night. Suhana wore a beautiful Manish Malhotra saree for the event. On Saturday, Suhana shared two pictures of herself and put a yellow heart in her caption, tagging Manish Malhotra. In no time, Suhana's post was flooded with comments, but the one comment that caught our attention was that of Suhana's father Shah Rukh Khan. Reacting to her daughter's post, Shah Rukh Khan commented, "The speed at which they grow up, defies the laws of time... so elegant and graceful ( did you tie the saree urself?), to which, Suhana Khan replied, "Love you, uhh no, Gauri Khan did it for me." Suhana's mother Gauri Khan too reacted to the post. Her comment read, "Sarees are so timeless."

Suhana's BFFs Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday were also quick to react to their best friend's post. Shanaya Kapoor reacted to Suhana's post and wrote, "Can't take my eyes off you," while, Ananya's comment read, "You're just too good to be true."

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta, who also attended Bhumi Pednekar's Diwali party, commented on Suhana's post. She wrote, "You looked the prettiest."

Check out Suhana's stunning post here:

In the last two days, Suhana was seen attending two Diwali parties, the first one was that of fashion designer Manish Malhotra's on Thursday night, where too she wore a saree. On Friday, Suhana along with her brother Aryan Khan attended Bhumi Pednekar's Diwali party at her residence in Mumbai.

Pictures of Suhana Khan from these parties are all over the internet.

Suhana Khan, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, will soon make her Bollywood debut with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, also marking the acting debut of Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor. The film is scheduled to release on Netflix next year.