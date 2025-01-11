Inside Ananya Panday's Dinner Party At Home With BFFs Shanaya Kapoor And Suhana Khan

Ananya Panday is not just known for her on-screen performances; her love for food has also made waves across social media. Recently, Ananya treated her followers to a behind-the-scenes look at her dinner party at home, which was nothing short of a feast for the senses. On Instagram Stories, Ananya shared a collage of a relaxed yet lavish dinner gathering at her home with her best friends, Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan, and two dogs. The spread was a balance of indulgence and comfort, with a variety of dishes that made us wish we were invited too!
The first image that caught our eye featured a platter of bite-sized appetisers - miniature pizzas, flatbreads, and rolled-up ham, all beautifully arranged. Of course, no gathering is complete without a sweet touch, and Ananya made sure to include a raspberry tart that looked almost too good to eat. Then, there was the pasta. Ananya shared an image of a plated pasta dish, presented with sliced chicken breast and a creamy sauce that looked like comfort in a bowl. Topped with some Parmesan cheese and fresh basil, it was the kind of dish that invited you to dig in and enjoy every bite. Take a look:
Sharing the Instagram story, she wrote, "Dinner @mine. Babies and mommies meet @shanayakapoor and Pablo, @suhanakhan2 and Sushi, me and Riot - the three dogs of the besties." Ananya Panday's dinner was a mix of comfort, indulgence, and warmth. But this isn't the first time she's teased our taste buds with her food posts. A few weeks ago, the actress shared a mouth-watering collage of South Indian dishes from a Mumbai cafe. Among the highlights were ghee podi idli, Mangalore buns, benne dosa, and Mysore Pak. Accompanied by sambar and chutney, her meal was a perfect balance of flavours - spicy, sweet, soft, and crispy all at once. Find out more about the feast here.
Before that, a few months ago, Ananya Panday was in Paris indulging in some irresistible desserts. She savoured crispy fried dough balls, or zeppole, filled with Nutella, and enjoyed a waffle topped with strawberries, whipped cream, chocolate sauce, and caramelised macadamia nuts. It was a sweet escape to remember! Read more about it here.
Ananya Panday's food adventures certainly reflect her love for both indulgence and comfort. What do you think of her foodie choices?
