Ananya Panday Sets The Internet On Fire With A Selfie Featuring BFF Sara Ali Khan

Ananya Panday's latest Instagram entry is setting BFF goals. The actress reshared a fun photo originally posted by Sara Ali Khan. In the picture, Sara is seen taking a selfie, while Ananya is flashing her million-dollar smile. Sara is dressed in a printed outfit, while Ananya rocks a chic black ensemble. The hashtag "Saturday" suggests that the duo was enjoying a weekend party together. Check out the image posted on Ananya Panday's Instagram Stories below:

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday are also each other's biggest cheerleaders. Ahead of the release of Call Me Bae in September, the makers hosted a star-studded screening in Mumbai for the Prime Video show. Sara Ali Khan was naturally in attendance, along with Ananya's other friends, including Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Orry, Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar. After the special screening, Sara took to her Instagram Stories to give a shoutout to Ananya's show. The actress wrote, "Too much fun! So so so proud of you Colin. Congratulations Ananya, this is your best!" Click here to read in detail.

Last year, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday made an appearance together on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan Season 8. During their lively conversation, the duo spoke about their friend, internet sensation Orry. Click here for the full story.

In terms of work, Ananya Panday was last seen in the Netflix original CTRL, where she appeared alongside Vihaan Samat. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the thriller also featured Devika Vatsa, Kamakshi Bhat, Suchita Trivedi, Samit Gambhir, Kundan Pandey and Ravish Desai.

On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan is set to appear next in Metro... In Dino, directed by Anurag Basu. In this anthology film, she will share screen space with Aditya Roy Kapur. The movie marks Sara and Aditya's first on-screen collaboration. It will also be Sara's debut project with Anurag Basu. The anthology film features an impressive cast, including Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi and Konkona Sen Sharma.