In Pics: Navya Naveli Nanda Attends Rumoured Boyfriend Siddhant Chaturvedi's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Screening

Navya and Siddhant at the screening

The makers of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan hosted a special screening of the film on Sunday night in Mumbai. The lead actors of the film Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav were present at the screening. Ananya looked chic as she opted for a casual top. She matched it with high denims. Adarsh Gourav sported a bright shirt for the occasion. Siddhant Chaturvedi was also dressed in casual outfit. Ananya's parents Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey came to cheer for their daughter. Navya Naveli Nanda also attended the screening for her rumoured boyfriend Siddhant Chaturvedi. Navya was dressed in white shirt and pants. Take a look at the pictures here from last night:

Speaking of Navya Naveli Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi's rumoured relationship, they were spotted together at a couple of parties in 2022. They often comment on each other's Instagram posts. Earlier this year, Navya Nanda watched a fashion show where Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur were the showstoppers. The fashion show was hosted by designer-duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Take a look at the pictures here:

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan delves into Gen-Z relationships, speed dating and the complexities of Gen-Z relationships that are propelled by excessive dependance on social media. The film marks the directorial debut of Arjun Varain Singh and it is being produced by Excel Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar in collaboration with Tiger Baby's Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar. Sharing the trailer of the film, Ananya Panday wrote on her Instagram, "The connection is strong with this one. Follow Ahana, Imaad and Neil navigate love, friendships, heartbreak in KhoGayeHumKahan - arrives 26th December, only on Netflix." Take a look:

Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, speaking of the project, said, "The process of writing and collaborating on this story with Arjun was exciting. It's a coming-of-digital-age film that will hopefully resonate with the younger generations. We are committed to providing younger voices a platform to share original and fresh stories with audiences both locally and globally," news agency PTI stated.