On Abhishek Bachchan's Birthday, Ajay Devgn Wished Him With This Throwback

Ajay Devgn and Abhishek in a still from Bol Bachchan. (courtesy: ajaydevgn)

Happy birthday Abhishek Bachchan. He turns 47 today. Wishes are pouring in from all corners for the actor. From family to industry colleagues, our social media feeds are filled with the warmest birthday greetings for everyone's favourite Abhishek Bachchan. Now, Ajay Devgn has come up with a heartwarming birthday note for “Junior Bachchan”. The actor has picked a still from their film Bol Bachchan to mark the day. The pic from one of the action sequences in the film. Here, Ajay Devgn is trying his best to save Abhishek Bachchan from falling off a car. Along with the picture, Ajay Devgn wrote, “Never a dull moment with you around. Happy birthday, Abhishek Bachchan.” Bol Bachchan was co-produced by Ajay Devgn and Dhillin Mehta.

Now, take a look at Ajay Devgn's birthday wish for Abhishek Bachchan:

Never a dull moment with you around. Happy birthday @juniorbachchan pic.twitter.com/alc7h0egFh — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 5, 2023

Abhishek Bachchan's niece Navya Naveli Nanda too has shared a heartwarming birthday note on Instagram Stories. She has picked some major throwback moments with her dearest uncle and wrote, “Happy birthday to the best there is [red heart]. I love you.”

Screenshot of Navya Nanda's Instagram story.

Director Kunal Kohli has shared a special post for the birthday boy on Twitter. Along with a pic with Abhishek Bachchan, the Hum Tum director wrote, “ook this is gonna be your best year yet.

Abhishek Bachchan, love you AB. Best wishes.”

Look this is gonna be your best year yet. @juniorbachchan love you AB. Best wishes. #HappyBirthdayAbhishekBachchanpic.twitter.com/cOles7IBMn — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) February 5, 2023

Coming back to Ajay Devgn who is busy with his upcoming film Bholaa. It is slated to release on March 30. The film is a Hindi remake of the Tamil film Kaithi. It featured Karthi in the lead role. Bholaa, which is also directed by Aja Devgn, stars Tabu, Vineet Kumar, Gajraj Rao and Deepak Dobriyal.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Dasvi alongside Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam. The Tushar Jalota directorial received much love and appreciation from fans and critics alike. Abhishek Bachchan will be next seen in R Balki's Ghoomer. It also stars Saiyami Kher in the lead role.