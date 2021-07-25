Abhishek, Aaradhya And Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Met R Sarathkumar's Family In Puducherry. See Pics

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar shared this picture.(Image courtesy: varusarathkumar)

It was a dream come true moment for South actor-politician R Sarathkumar's daughter, actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, last night as she met Bollywood's star couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Abhishek and Aishwarya's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan also accompanied the couple as they met R Sarathkumar's family in Puducherry. The Bachchan family met R Sarathkumar and his daughters Varalaxmi and Pooja Sarathkumar last night. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar shared her "fan girl" moment with her Instafam as she dropped a bunch of pictures from the get-together on Instagram. While the first picture features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan with Varalaxmi, another one captures the Bachchan and the Sarathkumar families posing for a picture. Varalaxmi also shared a picture of just herself and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar poured her feelings in the caption of her post. "Met 3 of the warmest and most humble people last night... none other than the gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the handsome hunk Abhishek Bachchan and their sweetest daughter #aaradhyabachchan," she wrote in the caption. She went on to heap praises on Aishwarya and Abhishek in her caption. "Despite the families and lineage that they hail from, their humility and warmth was so amazing, I was just overwhelmed with their love," she wrote. "It was so sweet of you to meet us and spend time with us... may god shower all his blessings on your family," she added.

The South actress ended her note by thanking her "daddy for making this happen." She wrote: "Thank you daddy for making this happen. I think Pooja Sarathkumar is still recovering from the shock!!! Hahah #fangirl."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and R Sarathkumar are set to co-star in Mani Ratnam's upcoming period-drama Ponniyin Selvan. The period drama is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's popular historical novel Ponniyin Selvan (The Son Of Ponni).