Crazy Viral: Abhishek Bachchan Hugs Neeraj Chopra After His Silver Medal Win At Paris Olympics

The actor was in stadium when Neeraj Chopra clinched silver medal in men's javelin throw final

Abhishek Bachchan with Neeraj Chopra. (courtesy: JrYadav1409)
New Delhi:

Abhishek Bachchan congratulated Neeraj Chopra post his silver win at Paris Olympics 2024 and the video is crazy viral. In the clip, Abhishek Bachchan is seen greeting Neeraj Chopra and hugging him. The actor was in stadium when Neeraj Chopra clinched the silver medal in men's javelin throw final. Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem won the gold medal. The video was shared by several fan pages dedicated to Abhishek Bachchan on X (earlier known as Twitter). The caption on the video shared by a fan page read, "Abhishek Sir Congrats Neeraj and gives him love. #AbhishekBachchan and Neeraj Chopra make the nation Proud. Well done! Congratulations Neeraj Chopra on winning the Silver medal for India."

Check out the video here:

Earlier this week, Abhishek Bachchan shared this photo from Paris and he wrote, "Represent! #JaiHind #comeonIndia." See the photo posted Abhishek Bachchan here:

Here are some more photos of Abhishek Bachchan at the Paris Olympics.

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Ghoomer alongside Saiyami Kher and Angad Bedi. He also starred in the second season of Amazon Prime Video's Breathe: Into The Shadows . He also starred in Dasvi, co-starring Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam. He will next feature in the Hindi remake of 2019 Tamil film KD and Shoojit Sircar's untitled film.

Abhishek Bachchan will reportedly be seen in King , co-starring Shah Rukh Khan. Abhishek Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan earlier worked in films like Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna and Happy New Year.

