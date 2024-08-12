Abhishek Bachchan Reacts To Rumours Of Divorce From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: "Still Married"

Amid the strong buzz around Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's separation rumours, Abhishek Bachchan reportedly reacted to the ongoing speculation in an interview with Bollywood UK Media, reported The Times Of India. Showing his wedding ring, Abhishek said, "Still married." He added, "I don't have anything to say to you all about that. You all have blown the entire thing out of proportion, sadly. I understand, why you do it. You have to file some stories. It's okay, we're celebrities, we have to take it." Rumours of Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's divorce have been doing the rounds for a while on social media. The rumours reached a momentum when Abhishek and Aishwarya made separate entries at a high-profile wedding last month. Later, Abhishek liked an Instagram post about rising grey divorces which added fuel to the rumours.

The Instagram post, which Abhishek Bachchan liked, stated, "Yet, sometimes life doesn't unfold as we hoped. But how do people cope when they separate after decades together, after spending a significant portion of their lives relying on each other for both big and small things? What drives them to sever ties, and what challenges do they face? This story delves into these questions. Coincidentally, 'grey divorces' or 'silver splitters'-terms for those seeking marital dissolution typically after age 50-are on the rise globally. The reasons, though varied, are not surprising."

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai got married in 2007. The couple welcomed their daughter - Aaradhya - in November 2011. On their 17th wedding anniversary this year in April, Aishwarya picked a throwback picture from their wedding album. The photo is from their engagement ceremony. The actress simply dropped a handful of emojis in the caption. Take a look:

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have shared screen space in films including Guru, Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke, Kuch Naa Kaho, Dhoom 2, and Umrao Jaan.