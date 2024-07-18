Abhishek Bachchan Likes Post On 'Rising Divorce Cases' Amid Rumours Of Separation From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Image Instagrammed by Abhishek Bachchan. (courtesy: AbhishekBachchan)

It seems all is not well between power couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Their relationship status has been making headlines for quite some time. Now, Abhishek's latest social media activity has added fuel to the fire. The actor liked a post on Instagram that talked about divorce. The post in question addresses the topic “Why love stops being easy.” It added, “Couples who have been married for long are now parting ways. What has prompted their decision and why are grey divorces on the rise?” The side note read, “Divorce is never easy for anyone. Who doesn't dream of a happily ever after or envision recreating those heartwarming videos of elderly couples holding hands as they cross the street?"

The post stated, "Yet, sometimes life doesn't unfold as we hoped. But how do people cope when they separate after decades together, after spending a significant portion of their lives relying on each other for both big and small things? What drives them to sever ties, and what challenges do they face? This story delves into these questions. Coincidentally, ‘grey divorces' or ‘silver splitters'—terms for those seeking marital dissolution typically after age 50—are on the rise globally. The reasons, though varied, are not surprising.” Meanwhile, the couple have neither denied nor accepted the divorce rumours.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai got married in 2007. The grand wedding was hosted at Abhishek's father, megastar Amitabh Bachchan's Juhu bungalow named Prateeksha. The couple welcomed their first child — Aaradhya — in November 2011.

On their 17th wedding anniversary this year in April, Aishwarya picked a throwback picture from their wedding album. The photo is from their engagement ceremony. We can only see their hands here. The actress didn't spend much time thinking about the caption and simply dropped a handful of emojis.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have shared screen space in films including Guru, Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke, Kuch Naa Kaho, Dhoom 2, and Umrao Jaan.