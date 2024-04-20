On Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Abhishek Bachchan's 17th Anniversary, A Roundup Of Their Best Pics

Abhishek Bachchan shared this image. (courtesy: bachchan)

Happy wedding anniversary to one of our favourite B-town couples – Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. After dating briefly, the actors got married in 2007. They have been together for the past 17 years. The couple's wedding took place at Abhishek's father, megastar Amitabh Bachchan's Juhu bungalow named Prateeksha. Aishwarya and Abhishek also welcomed their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in November 2011. The lovebirds are often captured together at various award shows, events, family festivities, and Aaradhya's annual school functions. On their special day, let's cherish their bond with some of their most adorable pictures clicked through the years.

On their 15th wedding anniversary, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wished her husband by posting a throwback picture from their wedding. The close-up shot featured Abhishek and Aishwarya's hands. In the frame, the groom was placing a ring on his wife's finger. Did we just hear an “awww”?

Before that, on their 9th anniversary, Abhishek Bachchan posted a picture that screamed love from miles away. In the snap, we could spot the couple hugging each other with immense affection. While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was wearing an ethnic outfit, Abhishek was dressed in an all-black suit. “9 years of togetherness, love and hugs!” read the text attached to the post.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have always had each other's backs. To declare that, Abhishek once shared a throwback picture from one of their appearances at the Cannes Film Festival. The duo was twinning in white and clearly winning hearts. The caption of the image reads, “Got each other's back!”

Talking about Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's best pictures, we can't miss one with Abhishek's parents, Big B and Jaya Bachchan. This particular image was captured in 2016 when Amitabh Bachchan won the Best Actor award for his film Piku. The photo is a perfect example of family goals.

The Bachchan family's twinning game is unparalleled. Check out this picture from a Durga Puja celebration with Abhishek, Aishwarya, and Aaradhya dressed in white. We can't stop gushing about little Aaradhya sitting in her mother's lap.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have shared screen space in various films such as Guru, Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke, Kuch Naa Kaho, Dhoom 2, and Umrao Jaan.