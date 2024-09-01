Amid Divorce Rumours, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Abhishek Bachchan Spotted At Dubai Airport (Together)

It seems there is no trouble in paradise for Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Amid ongoing divorce rumours, the couple, along with their daughter Aaradhya, was spotted together at Dubai airport. In a video circulating online, the trio can be seen entering an airport bus. Abhishek steps in first, followed by Aishwarya and Aaradhya a few steps behind. A fan page shared the video on Instagram. Check it out:

Rumours about Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's divorce have been circulating on social media for some time. These rumours gained traction when the couple arrived separately at a high-profile wedding In July. The speculation intensified when Abhishek liked an Instagram post discussing the increase in "grey divorces," which further fueled the gossip.

The post, which Abhishek Bachchan liked, revolves around the idea of “Why love stops being easy.” It also states, “Couples who have been married for long are now parting ways. What has prompted their decision and why are grey divorces on the rise?”

The caption read, “Divorce is never easy for anyone. Who doesn't dream of a happily ever after or envision recreating those heartwarming videos of elderly couples holding hands as they cross the street? Yet, sometimes life doesn't unfold as we hoped. But how do people cope when they separate after decades together, after spending a significant portion of their lives relying on each other for both big and small things? What drives them to sever ties, and what challenges do they face? This story delves into these questions. Coincidentally, ‘grey divorces' or ‘silver splitters'—terms for those seeking marital dissolution typically after age 50—are on the rise globally. The reasons, though varied, are not surprising.” Click here to read more about it.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got married in April 2007. The two welcomed their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in November 2011. So far, the couple has not said anything either confirming or denying the divorce rumours.