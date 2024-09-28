IIFA Utsavam 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Touches Mani Ratnam's Feet In Viral Video

IIFA 2024 kicked off at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on Friday. The Day 1 event, titled IIFA Utsavam, was hosted by South actors Rana Daggubati and Teja Sajja. This part of IIFA Awards celebrated outstanding work in the South film industry. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan won the Best Actress award for her portrayal of Nandini in Ponniyin Selvan: II, while Mani Ratnam took home the Best Director award for the same film. During the event, a touching moment occurred when Aishwarya greeted Mani Ratnam on stage by touching his feet and then sharing a warm hug. IIFA's official Instagram handle shared a video of the moment. “Aishwarya and Mani Ratnam perfect duo,” read the text attached to the post.

In addition to the Ponniyin Selvan series, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Mani Ratnam have worked together in movies such as Iruvar, Ravan and Guru.

In another set of pictures, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Mani Ratnam shared the stage with Ponniyin Selvan's Chiyaan Vikram and music maestro AR Rahman. In the first click, the director flashes a smile as he appears to give a speech. It is followed by Aishwarya and Mani Ratnam holding the award together. The final frame captures the two smiling ear-to-ear. Take a look at the photographs below:

Here's another video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Aaradhya at the venue. Don't they scream mother-daughter goals from a mile and a half away?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had a super busy September attending back-to-back events. Not long ago, she was seen at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) in Dubai. Next, the actress walked the ramp at the Paris Fashion Week. Now, she is in Abu Dhabi for the three-day IIFA event. A day ago, IIFA uploaded a picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya checking into Abu Dhabi on their official Instagram handle. "The stunning Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has arrived in Abu Dhabi Yas Island for Nexa IIFA Utsavam 2024,” read the side note.

IIFA's main awards night is scheduled to take place today, September 28. Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal will be displaying their hosting skills at the gala. The starry ceremony will wrap up on Day 3 (September 29) with IIFA Rocks.