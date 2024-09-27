IIFA 2024: Siddhant Chaturvedi Is "Nervous" To Host With Shah Rukh Khan And Karan Johar

The wait for Bollywood's biggest day of the year is over. The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2024 are set to begin today at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Do you know who will take on the hosting duties? None other than superstar Shah Rukh Khan, director-producer Karan Johar and actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who will be attending the prestigious event for the first time. In 2020, Siddhant won the Best Supporting Actor award at IIFA for his performance in Gully Boy. Unfortunately, he could not receive the award due to the pandemic. Now, Siddhant has shared that he is “very excited” to be the “emcee” at IIFA.

“Bahut zada excited hu. Pehli baar host kar raha hu. Pehli baar IIFA me ja raha hu. Pichli baar jab award mila tha to ja nahi paya pandemic ki vajah se. Pehli baar mai jab stage pe chadhunga to mere haath mein mic hoga. I will be the emcee – what people know me for. So yeah, I am very excited. [I am super excited. It is my first time hosting, and my first time attending IIFA. Last time when I won an award, I could not go because of the pandemic. This will be the first time I step on stage with a mic in my hand. I will be the emcee – which is what people know me for. So yeah, I am really excited.],” Siddhant Chaturvedi told Instant Bollywood.

Siddhant Chaturvedi also opened up about being nervous about sharing the stage with Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar. He said, "Uska excitement se zada nervousness hai. Because Shah Rukh sir aur Karan sir to kamaal ke dono host hai. Bahut natural hai on stage. So, I hope ki mai vo bar at least vaha tak thoda nibha pau. Lekin maza ayega. Mujhe aisa lagta hai bahut maza aana hai. [I am more nervous than excited because Shah Rukh sir and Karan sir are both amazing hosts. They are very natural on stage. So, I hope I can at least live up to that standard a little. But it will be fun. I feel like it is going to be a lot of fun.]”

Siddhant Chaturvedi started his acting career in 2019 with Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh played the lead roles in the movie. Following his breakout role, Siddhant appeared in several notable projects, including Bunty Aur Babli 2, Gehraiyaan, Phone Bhoot and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. His latest film, Yudhra, directed by Ravi Udyawar, is currently running in cinemas. Up next, Siddhant will be seen in Dhadak 2 alongside Triptii Dimri.