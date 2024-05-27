Karan Johar Announces Dhadak 2 With Siddhant Chaturvedi And Triptii Dimri

Pause whatever you are doing because Karan Johar's latest Instagram entry demands your undivided attention. The filmmaker has posted a video to announce the sequel to Dhadak, the 2018 love story. According to the clip, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri will take on the lead roles in Dhadak 2. The intriguing video opens with a sketch of a wall displaying several slogans against class and caste discrimination, such as “Educate, agitate, organize,” “Dalit love matters,” “Equality,” “Badle apni soch, badle apni society [Change you thinking, change society],” “Lovers are here to disturb the peace,” and “Resistance becomes equality.” On the same wall, we are introduced to the storyline of the movie with the lines, “Ek tha raja, ek thi rani. Jaat alag thi, khatam kahani. [Once there was a king, once there was a queen. Their castes were different, and thus the story ended].” Seconds later, we see a sketch of Triptii and Siddhant embracing each other.

Siddhant Chaturvedi, who plays the role of Neelesh, talks to Vidhisha aka Vidhi (portrayed by Triptii) about how their love story cannot have a happy ending. He says, “Vo sapna tum dekh rahi ho na Vidhi. Usme mere liye koi jagah nahi hai. [Vidhi, the dream you are seeing, there is no place for me in it.]” To this, Vidhi replies, “To fir yeh bhi bata do Neelesh ki in feelings ka kya karu mai? [Then Neelesh, tell me what should I do with these feelings?]” Towards the end, the release date is revealed – November 22.

In his caption, Karan Johar wrote, “Yeh kahaani hai thodi alag kyuki ek tha raja, ek thi rani - Jaat alag thi…khatam kahaani. Presenting Dhadak 2 starring Siddhant Chaturvedi & Triptii Dimri. Directed by Shazia Iqbal. #Dhadak2 in cinemas 22nd November 2024.” Reacting to the post, Siddhant Chaturvedi dropped a red heart.

Check out the video below:

Dhadak 2 has been directed by Shazia Iqbal. The film is backed by Karan Johar, Umesh KR Bansal, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Meenu Aroraa, and Somen Mishra under the banners of Zee Studios, Dharma Productions, and Cloud 9 Pictures. Dhadak 2 is based on the 2018 Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal, which featured Kayal Anandhi and Kathir in lead roles.

Dhadak 2's prequel, Dhadak was released in 2018. The film marked the debut project of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. Click here to read its review.