A Safeena-MC Sher Reunion We Didn't Know We Needed: Alia Bhatt, Siddhant Chaturvedi Feature In A New Ad

Stop whatever you're doing and head straight to Siddhant Chaturvedi's Instagram handle. The actor has just posted a new advertisement video featuring none other than his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt. In the ice cream brand ad, both the stars are seen having "fun" in casual and cool outfits. The video begins with them seated on motorbikes. Siddhant then jumps onto Alia's bike, and they ride into the well of death for an adventurous experience. Not to mention, the fantastic background audio of Diljit Dosanjh's hit track Lover adding an extra dose of entertainment. In his caption, Siddhant wrote, “Just unwrapped the #OGFun with Alia Bhatt, and I must say, it's been a delicious ride.”

Earlier in an interview with Hindustan Times, Siddhanth Chaturvedi opened up about how Alia Bhatt and her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor consoled him when Gehraiyaan did not work as well as he expected. He said, “Ranbir spoke to me at length when he called me over to just chill, he doesn't do parties. I said ‘I don't know bhai, kuchh chal nahi raha' He said ‘No, keep working, don't be agitated about other people doing 100 other things or being seen'. That's his way of doing things. He is not anywhere but everywhere. Ranbir and Alia are the only two people who had sent me a long message after Gehraiyaan.”

“He said jab tu expect nahi kar raha hoga tab chalegi film. I was not expecting much from Kho Gaye (Hum Kahan). I said ‘Okay, we have made it for a target group, those people will give it love' I didn't know so many people would like it,” Siddhanth Chaturvedi added.

Gully Boy marked the debut of Siddhant Chaturvedi in Bollywood. The 2019 film was headlined by Ranveer Singh. At the trailer launch event of the film, Ranveer talked about how would have been jealous if someone else would have landed up with his role. He said, "When somebody told me about the script of Gully Boy, I told them that it is my film. If any other actor would have been a part of this film instead of me then I would have got burnt with jealousy. I was born to do Gully Boy and I knew only I can pull off this character."

Talking about Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh added, “I really don't know what to say about Alia (Bhatt). I don't know how she happened to us. We are lucky that we have an actor like Alia Bhatt as a part of our cinema.”

On the work front, Siddhant Chaturvedi was last seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Jigra and Love & War.