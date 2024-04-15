Alia Bhatt's Shout Out To Janhvi Kapoor's Mr & Mrs Mahi Poster: 'Can't Wait'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: aliabhatt)

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt gave a roaring shout out to the newly released poster of Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's upcoming film Mr & Mrs Mahi. Alia Bhatt reshared the poster posted by the film's director Sharan Sharma and wrote, "Cant' wait Sharry." For the unversed, Sharan Sharma has previously directed the critically acclaimed film Gunjan Saxena featuring Janhvi Kapoor. Sharing the posted of Mr and Mrs Mahi on Monday, he wrote, "Excited to share with you all the story of 2 people who love cricket as much as I do. It's pretty obvious why the jersey number is 7! 31st May 2024 … See you at the movies."

Take a look at Sharan Sharma's post:

Now see how Alia Bhatt Reacted to the film's poster:

The new poster, which serves to introduce the lead characters, shows Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor facing the stadium as they cheer for the Indian cricket team. In the poster, the duo can be seen wearing blue jerseys with number 7 written on it. Furthermore, the poster also introduces the audience to the names of their characters Mahima and Mahendra, played by Janhvi and Rajkumar respectively. The poster also has a tagline that reads, “You don't have to always live your parents' dream. Live yours…” While sharing the latest poster, Karan captioned the post, “It's time to follow YOUR dreams, the field is yours to own!” followed by a sparkle emoji. #MrAndMrsMahi in cinemas on May 31, 2024.”

Take a look at the poster below:

Mr & Mrs Mahi, which will be backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions will be released on May 31st this year. Sharing the news over the weekend, Karan Johar wrote, "Some films are more than just stories … they are so much more than celluloid love …they talk to the viewer about dreams and how many a time people closest to us can come in the way of our dreams … MR AND MRS MAHI is exceptionally close to our hearts.. and we can't wait to share our campaign designs with you on Monday… but for now we have a release date!!! 31st MAY 2024!!! At a cinema near you."

For the unversed, Mr and Mrs Mahi marks Janhvi and Rajkummar's second collaboration after Roohi.