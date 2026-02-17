Salman Khan's <i>Ready</i> Co-Star Pravina Deshpande Dies At 60

Veteran actor Pravina Deshpande, best known for her supporting role in the Salman Khan-starrer Ready, died on Tuesday following a prolonged battle with cancer. She was 60.

The news of her death was confirmed by her family through a statement shared on her official Instagram account. The statement read, "It is with great sadness that we inform you that Mrs Pravina Deshpande has left for her heavenly abode on 17th February 2026."

Soon after the announcement, the Cine & TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) also expressed its condolences. In a post on its X handle, the association wrote, "CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Pravina Deshpande ji (member since 2008)."

Pravina Deshpande enjoyed a career spanning several decades, during which she worked extensively across Hindi and Marathi cinema, television, theatre and digital platforms.

She was widely recognised for her performance in Ready, in which she shared screen space with Salman Khan.

She also appeared in popular Hindi films such as Ek Villain, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran and Jalebi. In Ek Villain, she featured alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor, while Parmanu starred John Abraham in the lead.

On television, Pravina Deshpande became a familiar face through popular serials such as Ghar Ek Mandir, Kumkum - Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Karam Apnaa Apnaa and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala. Her performances in family dramas and daily soaps earned her widespread appreciation among television audiences.

In recent years, she also explored digital platforms. Her final screen appearance was in the Netflix web series Taskaree, which starred Emraan Hashmi

