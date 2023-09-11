Adnan Sami Recalls Shah Rukh Khan Buying Him Sweaters During An Ad Shoot: 'I Was Very Touched'

Image shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: poojadadlani02)

Shah Rukh Khan has been receiving big love from his Jawan co-stars and friends in Bollywood for his stellar performance in Jawan. Besides hailing him for his acting prowess, his Jawan co-stars and friends have also been coming forward to narrate stories of the actor's kindness and consideration towards those around him. A case in point is singer Adnan Sami, who worked with the star in the early 2000s. In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, the Lift Kara Dein singer recalled the time he did an ad shoot with Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor. He revealed that during the shoot, SRK bought him a few sweaters because it was excessively cold in the location.

Talking to Bollywood Bubble, Adnan Sami said, "I was supposed to be wearing a signature Hawaiian kind of a shirt. Colourful, summery… that was my outfit. That's the way the designers had made my clothes but it was cold. He (Shah Rukh) knew that. On the day that I arrived, he went out shopping and suddenly I got a knock on the door and he said, ‘You know what, it's very cold outside. I got you some sweaters.' I was very touched by that.”

Adnan Sami, who was touched by the actor's kind gesture added, "He didn't have to do that and that whole gesture… that speaks a lot about the person. So that was wonderful. He is a very gracious person to work with. Full of love, empathy, very generous in his craft.”

Coming to Jawan's box office numbers, the film collected ₹ 71.63 crore on Sunday, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The total earning of the film now stands at 252.08 cr.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Taran Adarsh wrote: "#jawan is beyond historic… rewrites record books… highest *single day* and *extended opening weekend* [4 days] ever [#hindi films]… smashes *all* records… Thu 65.50 cr, Fri 46.23 cr, sat 68.72 cr, sun 71.63 cr. Total: ₹ 252.08 cr. #hindi. # India biz. #boxoffice #jawancreateshistory."

Besides Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles, Jawan also stars Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, along with Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra and Sunil Grover.