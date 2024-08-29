<i>Yudhra Trailer</i>: Enter Siddhant Chaturvedi And Mercy Leaves The Room

The trailer for the highly anticipated action-thriller Yudhra, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan and Raghav Juyal, is out (and it's full of action). The trailer of Yudhra kicks off with a voice-over that quips, "Abhimanyu knew how to enter the Chakravyuh but never learned how to escape." If that piques your curiosity, brace yourself for a rollercoaster of grit and intensity. The trailer swiftly transitions from philosophical musings to high-octane action as Siddhant Chaturvedi's character, Yudhra, battles with goons, saying, "Kaafi garmi hai tum logo mein, main bhi thoda garam ho jaata hun," before daringly putting his hand in a scalding iron. Adding to the audacious display, he extracts hot coal and smears it on his face. To top it off, he uses a sewing machine to stitch a person's hand-clearly, not your everyday hero.

The voice-over then delivers a shocker: "You thought I was Abhimanyu, but I am his father, Arjun." Cue the intense action sequences and emotional turmoil, as Yudhra grapples with his explosive anger issues and the loss of his father, a police officer who died in a car accident.

Enter Malavika Mohanan as Yudhra's girlfriend, who attempts to temper his rage and offer support. Things heat up further with Ram Kapoor urging Yudhra to complete his father's mission by taking down a ruthless drug lord. Raghav Juyal joins the fray as a menacing villain who shoots with an unnerving precision, raising the stakes in this high-octane thriller.

As the trailer wraps up, one can't help but wonder: When myth meets modern mayhem, what's next?

The film is scheduled for release on September 20. The cast also includes Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor, Raj Arjun and Shilpa Shukla in significant roles. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, and Sudha Anukta, Yudhra marks Siddhant Chaturvedi's fourth collaboration with Excel Entertainment, following Inside Edge, Gully Boy, and Phone Booth.

The actor was last seen in the Netflix film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, where he shared screen space with Ananya Panday and Gourav Adarsh.