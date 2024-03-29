Mani Ratnam Praises Prithviraj Sukumaran For Aadujeevitham Performance

Prithviraj in a still from the film. (courtesy: YouTube)

Prithviraj Sukumaran's highly anticipated film Aadujeevitham, also known as The Goat Life, finally premiered on the big screens on Thursday, March 28. Directed by Blessy, the movie is garnering immense love from audiences and critics alike. Now, Blessy has shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation that took place between him and legendary filmmaker Mani Ratnam. Giving a shout out to Blessy and the team, Mani Ratnam wrote, “Congratulations sir. I don't know how you managed to pull this off. So much of effort and it is all seen on the screen. Beautifully shot. Various faces of the desert - harsh violent calm, beautiful, vast and endless. Great job by you and Sunil. So much effort by Pritvi. Very scary to think this actually happened. I loved the way the film finishes without getting too sentimental. All the very best sir.” To this, Blessy said, “Thank you for your kind words,” along with a flooded hands emoji.

Sharing the screenshot on Instagram, Blessy wrote, “Thank you so much Mani Ratnam Sir for appreciating and highlighting the team's dedication and effort poured into making #TheGoatLife the movie it is today.”

Ahead of the Aadujeevitham aka The Goat Life's release, Prabhas, who shared screen space with Prithviraj Sukumaran in Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, wrote a special message on Instagram Stories. The actor wrote, “My brother Prithviraj Sukumaran, what have you done!!! I can't believe it's the same person who played Varadharaja Mannar. Congrats and all the best, brother. Looking forward to #TheGoatLife with lots of love. Blockbuster is loading.” In response, Prithviraj said, “Thank you Deva! See you in the battlefield soon #Shourangyaparvam,” hinting at the sequel of Salaar.

Post the film's release, Prabhas shared another poster with the text, “ Keep on shining, Prithviraj Sukumaran! I've seen your dedication firsthand, and I know how hard you have worked on this film. Here's to many more well-deserved victories ahead!” Read all about it here.

Aadujeevitham aka The Goat Life is adapted from the 2008 novel of the same name by Benyamin. In addition to Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film also features Amala Paul and Jimmy Jean-Louis in key roles.