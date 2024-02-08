Preity Zinta Recalls Mani Ratnam Asking Her To Wash Off Makeup Before A Scene In Dil Se: 'Thought He Was Joking'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: preityzinta)

Preity Zinta walked down the memory lane on Thursday as she recalled her time on the sets of her Bollywood debut film Dil Se alongside Shah Rukh Khan. In a recent Instagram post, the Kal Ho Na Ho reminisced about the time when Mani Ratnam asked her to wash her face and remove all her makeup before taking her close-up shot. Sharing a photo of the same close-up shot on Instagram, Preity Zinta narrated the intriguing anecdote from the film. She wrote, “This picture was taken on the first day on the set of Dil Se. I was so excited to be working with Mani Ratnam sir & Shah Rukh Khan. When Mani sir saw me he smiled and politely asked me to wash my face…. But sir… my make up will come off, I said smiling …. That's exactly what I want… Pls wash your face…. He smiled back. I thought he was joking …. Then I realised he was not !!! So thanks to the amazing Santosh Shivam ( our Director of Photography) I filmed with a freshly washed face and got away with it I guess he shot me Dil Se #throwbackthursday #Dilse #Memories #Ting.”

A day before, Preity Zinta shared a couple of pictures with her kids Gia and Jai. Preity revealed that the pictures were taken at her "Home Sweet Home." She captioned the post, "Best thing about rainy days...Lazy afternoon naps full of little kisses from the little ones. There is no joy, no feeling and no love better than this." She accompanied the post with the hashtags #Jai, #Gia, #Babylove, #rainyday, #twins.

Preity Zinta married Gene Goodenough in 2016 and she moved to Los Angeles. However, she keeps visiting India. The couple welcomed twins via surrogacy in 2021. Preity Zinta is best known for her performances in films such as Dil Se, Lakshya, Salaam Namaste, Kal Ho Na Ho, Veer-Zaara and Dil Chahta Hai among many others.