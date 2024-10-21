NDTV World Summit: Ex-UK Prime Minister David Cameron Became A Fan of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan After Watching This Blockbuster

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan enjoys a global fanbase. She is admired for her beauty and on-screen performances. Interestingly, former UK Prime Minister David Cameron is also a fan of Aishwarya. He shared this during his remarks at the NDTV World Summit. The British politician also revealed that Devdas is his favourite Bollywood film. When asked about his favourite Bollywood movie, he said, “I had the great pleasure of meeting Aishwarya Rai when I was a Prime Minister and I liked the film called Devdas. I am a big admirer of hers and that extraordinary Bollywood family. (sic)”

In Devdas, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played the role of Paro. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the movie, released in 2002, also featured Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit in important roles.

David Cameron added that he recently watched the film Hotel Mumbai, directed by Anthony Maras. He stated that the movie presented a “harrowing portrayal of the terrible events that happened there and a reminder of how the country has suffered from terrorism.” He said, "And, I think that one of the things that should bring us together is recognizing that despite ongoing wars in Ukraine, Middle East etc, we have got this challenge of defeating extremist Islamic terror, which affects your country as well as my country. And we should never forget about how many lives have been lost in that. The problems still exist."

Coming back to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the actress attended the IIFA Awards at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, last month. In IIFA Utsavam, she won the Best Actress award for her portrayal of Nandini in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: II. Mani Ratnam bagged the Best Director award for the movie. A video posted by IIFA on Instagram showcased Aishwarya touching Mani Ratnam's feet on the stage. They share a warm hug soon after. “Aishwarya and Mani Ratnam perfect duo,” read the side note. Mani Ratnam and Aishwarya worked together on projects such as Iruvar, Ravan and Guru.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was honoured with the coveted Miss World title in 1994. Some of her iconic films include Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Guzaarish, Guru, Jodhaa Akbar, Raincoat, Mohabbatein, Bride & Prejudice and Chokher Bali. She frequents several international events such as the Cannes Film Festival and the Paris Fashion Week. She was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan: II. The actress played a dual role: Nandini and her mother, Mandakini Devi in the action-adventure.