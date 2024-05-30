Manoj Bajpayee Reveals Why He Rejected Chunnilal's Role In Devdas: 'Always Wanted To Play...'

Image shared on Instagram. (courtesy: smanoj_bajpayee_m.b )

Gangs Of Wasseypur star Manoj Bajpayee, in a recent interview with Sushant Sinha, revealed that he was offered Chunnilal's role in the film but he declined saying that he wanted to play Devdas. In an interview with Sushant Sinha, the Family Man was asked if he had ever rejected a movie that went on to become a big hit. He said, “Yes, I was offered Jackie Shroff's role in Devdas, but I immediately said no. I told Sanjay, ‘Sanjay, yaar, meri toh hamesha se ichchha thi Devdas karne ki (I always wanted to play Devdas). That film became a superhit, but I have regrets about letting it go. I'd wanted to play Devdas since my theatre days, ever since I'd watched Dilip Kumar's film, or read the book. But I never felt bad.”

Earlier in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Manoj had said that SRK was the one who took him to a discotheque for the first time. “He (SRK) was the only one who used to come in Maruti Van. In those days a Maruti Van, red colour, I still remember. He is the one who has taken me to a discotheque for the first time in Taj in Delhi. I mean we were very young, we had kind of just gotten out of our adolescent age and we met. He was part of Barry John's group for some time,” the actor said.

On work front, Manoj will be soon seen in Family Man season 3 series.

Manoj Bajpayee, who awaits the release of Bhaiyya Ji, in a recent interview with Pinkvilla, opened up about The Family Man Season 3, a possible crossover with Farzi Season 2 starring Shahid Kapoor and more. The actor, who plays Srikant Tiwari in the Raj and DK series, said, "Mujhe bahut mazaa aa raha hai. Abhi shooting chal rahi hai. Ek schedule khatam kiya hai humne. Raat ko dedh baje jaa ke soya hu main aur phir aapke iske liye aana tha. Main Family Man ki hi shooting kar raha tha" (I am enjoying a lot. The shooting is going on. We have wrapped up a schedule. I slept at 1:30 AM and then I had to come for the masterclass)."

The National Award winning actor added that the third season will be even "bigger and better" than the first two. "Phir wapas main shoot shuru karunga is month ke end me, Bhaiyya Ji ke release ke baad. To ye chalta rahega, November end tak humara schedule hai. Baaki tracks hai unki bhi shooting chal rahi hai. (I will resume shooting after the release of Bhaiyya Ji. Our schedule is till November). So this is going to be far bigger and better than the previous 2," he told Pinkvilla.