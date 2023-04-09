Abhishek Wishes Mom Jaya Bachchan On Her Birthday With 'Not The Best' But Priceless Pic

Abhishek Bachchan shared this picture. (courtesy: bachchan)

Abhishek Bachchan has wished his mom Jaya Bachchan on her 75th birthday with a blurry yet best photo on his Instagram handle. The Dasvi actor pulled out a priceless gem from his archive that shows Abhishek hugging her mother while she looks at him with pride in her eyes. The image is not clear, but the emotion is loud and clear. The picture was clicked during Abhishek's "first official public function as an actor," music launch of his debut film Refugee.

Abhishek Bachchan's birthday note for mom Jaya Bachchan reads, "Not the best photo, I know. But the emotion is loud and clear!! To the first and everlasting love of any child... Ma!

Happy birthday, Ma. I love you. This is a photo from my first official public function as an actor. The music launch of my first film, Refugee. I hope I continue to give her reason to be proud of me."

Soon after Abhishek Bachchan shared the post, his industry friends flooded the comment section with birthday wishes. Suniel Shetty and Sonu Sood wrote, "Happy birthday ma'am," followed by a heart emoticon. Bipasha Basu wrote, "Happy birthday Jaya Aunty."

Take a look at Abhishek's birthday post for Jaya Bachchan:

Jaya Bachchan also received a sweet birthday wish from her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. Sharing a monochrome picture from the actress' younger days, Navya wrote, "Happy birthday Nani. The real powerhouse. The glue that binds us all. I love you!"

Take a look below:

Meanwhile, Jaya Bachchan is all set to return to the big screen with Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on July 28.