Navya Naveli Nanda Wishes 'Powerhouse' Nani Jaya Bachchan On Her 75th Birthday Like This

Navya Naveli Nanda shared this picture. (courtesy: navyananda)

Happy birthday, Jaya Bachchan. The prolific actress celebrates her 75th birthday today and messages for the star are following in from all quarters. However, among the plethora of birthday notes, we found an extremely special wish from Jaya Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. Navya is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan, who is Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's elder daughter. On the happy occasion, Navya shared a beautiful black and white throwback photo of a young Jaya Bachchan looking gorgeous wearing a hat, sunglasses, and a bindi. Along with the image, she wrote, “Happy birthday Nani. The real powerhouse. The glue that binds us all. I love you!”

In response to the post, Sonali Bendre, Maheep Kapoor, and Shanaya Kapoor dropped heart emojis. Casting director Shanoo Sharma said, “Oooh, best.”

Last year, Jaya Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda made headlines for their candid conversation on love, relationships, and everything in between. During her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda's podcast, What The Hell Navya, Jaya Bachchan and her daughter Shweta Bachchan had a candid discussion on the subject – Modern Love: Romance and Regrets. Jaya Bachchan emphasised the importance of physical attraction and compatibility in a relationship, acknowledging that some may find it objectionable for her to say so. She explained that while in her generation they could not experiment, today's generation has the freedom to do so and that it can contribute to a long-lasting relationship. She believes that a physical relationship is crucial and that a relationship cannot be sustained solely on love, fresh air, and adjustment.

Jaya Bachchan also spoke about how the concept of relationships has changed over time. She noted that younger generations, such as her daughter Shweta's and granddaughter Navya's, have a different outlook on relationships. However, she also expressed concern that people still feel guilty about experiencing physical relationships, even if it is consensual. "Sometimes it's a pity but a lot of the younger lot, of course, we never could, we couldn't even think about it but the younger generation even after me, Shweta's generation, Navya's is a different ballgame, but they would feel guilty going through that experience and I think it's very wrong. It's okay and then you do things on the sly. If you had a physical relationship and you feel that still, my relationship otherwise has not worked out, you can be nice about it," the veteran actor added.

A few weeks ago, Shweta Bachchan too shared a set of adorable images with her mom Jaya Bachchan, clicked at a fashion event hosted by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. In one of the images, Jaya Bachchan is seen giving her daughter a kiss. In the caption, she wrote: “A night well spent - some friends, some family, some crazy fashion ( my vintage Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla dress that I squeezed into ) the show stopper was Mr J, in all his jewels. And, most importantly, many kisses from my mama. Congratulations Abu and Sandy on the new drop! Love always.”

Replying to the post, Sandeep Khosla dropped heart-eye emojis.

On the work front, Jaya Bachchan will be seen on the big screen in Karan Johar's directorial project Rock Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra. Meanwhile, Navya Nanda is a graduate of New York's Fordham University and the co-owner of Aara Health, an online platform that discusses health issues and more.